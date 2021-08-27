Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Shares Bought by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,077,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,462 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund makes up about 1.4% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned 1.24% of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $13,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 39.5% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 22.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

