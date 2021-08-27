Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Abiomed worth $11,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in Abiomed by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,633,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,134,024,000 after purchasing an additional 191,084 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Abiomed news, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total value of $219,300.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 24,471 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $8,564,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,637,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,663 shares of company stock worth $20,603,051 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $358.51 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $242.73 and a 1 year high of $387.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.83.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%. Equities analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABMD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.00.

Abiomed Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

