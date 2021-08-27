ABM Industries Incorporated Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for ABM Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ABM. FIX raised ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $49.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.93. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.39. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $55.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,421,000 after acquiring an additional 343,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,506,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,251,000 after purchasing an additional 800,888 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,608,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,537,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,182,000 after acquiring an additional 24,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 15.8% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,421,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,526,000 after acquiring an additional 193,693 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $220,718.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

