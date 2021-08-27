Abrdn (ABDN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Abrdn (LON: ABDN):

8/20/2021 – Abrdn had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 320 ($4.18). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Abrdn had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 265 ($3.46). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – Abrdn had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 355 ($4.64). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – Abrdn had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 315 ($4.12). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Abrdn had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 330 ($4.31). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Abrdn had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 305 ($3.98). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Abrdn stock opened at GBX 264.50 ($3.46) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a current ratio of 20.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.77 billion and a PE ratio of 4.02. Abrdn PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 259.80 ($3.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 300.40 ($3.92).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. Abrdn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.33%.

In related news, insider Douglas J. Flint purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 291 ($3.80) per share, with a total value of £8,148 ($10,645.41).

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

