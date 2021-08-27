Abyss Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $325,106.00 (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 27th. Abyss has a total market cap of $8.46 million and approximately $325,106.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Abyss has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Abyss coin can now be purchased for $0.0370 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Abyss Profile

Abyss is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

