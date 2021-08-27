Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Hits New 52-Week High at $335.97

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $335.97 and last traded at $334.74, with a volume of 7415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $333.23.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.57.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $313.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at $5,068,360.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 176,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 546,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $161,011,000 after purchasing an additional 145,759 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 8,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 173,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Company Profile (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

