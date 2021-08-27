Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Trimmed by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,271 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 2.5% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Accenture were worth $66,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 12.4% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 8.1% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Accenture by 8.3% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 616,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,370,000 after acquiring an additional 47,124 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in Accenture by 9.5% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $447,424,000 after purchasing an additional 141,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Accenture by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.57.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACN stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $335.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $313.04. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $335.91.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.