AceD (ACED) Reaches Market Capitalization of $241,857.91

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One AceD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. AceD has a total market capitalization of $241,857.91 and $17,284.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AceD has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AceD alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 67.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 331% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AceD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.