ACENT Trading Down 23.8% Over Last 7 Days (ACE)

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 27th. One ACENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0928 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges. ACENT has a market cap of $8.90 million and approximately $3.95 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ACENT has traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00052861 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00014140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00052945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.73 or 0.00758163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.29 or 0.00100535 BTC.

ACENT Coin Profile

ACENT (CRYPTO:ACE) is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,900,323 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

ACENT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

