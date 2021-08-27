Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) shot up 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.23 and last traded at $15.21. 513 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,523,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACRS. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 16.17 and a quick ratio of 16.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.70. The company has a market cap of $934.16 million, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.58.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,067.07% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David N. Gordon sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $322,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,775.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neal Walker sold 33,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $719,746.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,265,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,384,164.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,005. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

