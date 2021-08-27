ACoconut Hits One Day Volume of $92,832.00 (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000608 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ACoconut has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. ACoconut has a total market cap of $793,584.13 and $92,832.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00055344 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000065 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

