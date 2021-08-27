Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:XVOL) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:XVOL) were up 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.54 and last traded at $21.51. Approximately 6,513 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 30,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.34.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:XVOL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.52% of Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

