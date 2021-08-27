Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 929,408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 56,107 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 2.60% of Acuity Brands worth $173,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 18,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AYI traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $186.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,471. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.90 and a 1-year high of $194.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AYI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.19.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

