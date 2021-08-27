Acumen Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE)

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Acumen Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.00 price objective on Leucrotta Exploration and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$0.80.

Shares of CVE:LXE traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,656. Leucrotta Exploration has a 1-year low of C$0.59 and a 1-year high of C$0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$178.27 million and a PE ratio of -7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 10.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.78.

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$10.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Leucrotta Exploration will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Douglas Sereda sold 250,000 shares of Leucrotta Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.78, for a total transaction of C$195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 717,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$559,530.66.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 201,700 net acres of land. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

