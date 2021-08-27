Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Gap Down to $5.05

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.05, but opened at $4.90. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 12,492 shares.

ADAP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.93. The stock has a market cap of $805.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.14.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,391.97% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADAP. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 76.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 113.7% during the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 37,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 51.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 26,013 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,467,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

