Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Sells $135,468.10 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $135,468.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,808.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Harlan S. Robins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $144,582.40.

ADPT traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.09. 461,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,798. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 0.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 128.33%. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,624,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669,449 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,473,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,207 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 325.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,838 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 346.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,782,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,322,000. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

