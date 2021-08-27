Add.xyz (ADD) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 27th. Add.xyz has a total market capitalization of $958,281.14 and $8,879.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Add.xyz coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Add.xyz has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Add.xyz

ADD is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,581 coins. Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

