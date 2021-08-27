AdEx Network Trading Down 5.3% This Week (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. AdEx Network has a total market capitalization of $71.38 million and approximately $12.19 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AdEx Network has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One AdEx Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00053225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00053195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $373.98 or 0.00762331 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00100758 BTC.

About AdEx Network

AdEx Network (CRYPTO:ADX) is a coin. It launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 135,811,126 coins and its circulating supply is 127,368,650 coins. AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

