adidas (ETR:ADS) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $310.21

adidas AG (ETR:ADS)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €310.21 ($364.95) and traded as low as €306.50 ($360.59). adidas shares last traded at €306.70 ($360.82), with a volume of 315,840 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €310.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37.

adidas Company Profile (ETR:ADS)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

