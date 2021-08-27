Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,249 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 1.2% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Adobe by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Adobe by 2,184.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,141 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Adobe by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,611. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $652.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $613.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $661.06. The company has a market capitalization of $310.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $607.84.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.