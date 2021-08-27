Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,477 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,107,289,000 after buying an additional 1,599,406 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Adobe by 29.8% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,246,613,000 after purchasing an additional 601,668 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $351,883,000 after purchasing an additional 500,297 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,330,808 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,107,996,000 after purchasing an additional 422,896 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $6.41 on Friday, hitting $658.80. 38,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,570. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $661.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $613.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

