Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,580 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 0.6% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 485 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $6.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $658.41. The company had a trading volume of 31,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,570. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $661.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $613.54. The company has a market cap of $313.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

