ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.48

ADVA Optical Networking SE (ETR:ADV)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €12.48 ($14.68) and traded as high as €12.86 ($15.13). ADVA Optical Networking shares last traded at €12.82 ($15.08), with a volume of 88,706 shares.

ADV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on ADVA Optical Networking in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.60 ($16.00) price objective on ADVA Optical Networking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.37 million and a PE ratio of 15.25.

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

