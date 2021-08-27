Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 10.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,226,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 6.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $208.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.46 and a 12-month high of $217.69.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.00%.

In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $388,479.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AAP shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.63.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

