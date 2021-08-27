Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.63.

NYSE:AAP opened at $208.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $142.46 and a 12 month high of $217.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.39.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

