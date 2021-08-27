Advanced Merger Partners (NYSE:AMPI) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI)’s stock price dropped 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.62 and last traded at $9.62. Approximately 125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 20,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72.

About Advanced Merger Partners (NYSE:AMPI)

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

