Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.52.

A number of analysts have commented on AAV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Advantage Energy to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Advantage Energy stock opened at C$4.87 on Friday. Advantage Energy has a one year low of C$1.66 and a one year high of C$5.17. The company has a market cap of C$929.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 0.5400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total transaction of C$247,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 789,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,898,623.30. Also, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total transaction of C$369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,310,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,448,270.08. Insiders have sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock worth $985,000 in the last three months.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

