Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.20

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$5.20 and last traded at C$5.20, with a volume of 875358 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.87.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAV. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.70. The company has a market cap of C$992.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.62.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). Research analysts expect that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.5378947 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total value of C$247,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 789,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,898,623.30. Also, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total value of C$369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,310,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,448,270.08. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $985,000.

Advantage Energy Company Profile (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

