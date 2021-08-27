Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 140,889 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 427.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,889 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.41% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $10,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,770.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,798,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488,611 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 26,872.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 386,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,479,000 after acquiring an additional 385,349 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,696,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,159,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,909,000.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $62.34 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $62.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.32.

