Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,460 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $9,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 552.0% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,921,146.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total value of $518,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,901 shares of company stock worth $6,023,274 over the last ninety days.

Shares of A stock opened at $173.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.99. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.76 and a twelve month high of $174.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.77.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

