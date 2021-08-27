Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,743 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $10,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.07.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $301.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $286.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $170.05 and a 52-week high of $307.53. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. Equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

