Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 5,428 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.19% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $10,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 767,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,977,000 after purchasing an additional 123,596 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 126.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 379,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,770,000 after purchasing an additional 211,907 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 174,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 169,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after purchasing an additional 34,125 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,535,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FIDU opened at $54.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.33. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $38.63 and a 52-week high of $56.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.