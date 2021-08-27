Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 56,829 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,829 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $10,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 101.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 70,141 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 303,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,991,000 after purchasing an additional 72,344 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Shares of SPHD stock opened at $43.77 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $31.77 and a 1 year high of $46.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.96.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.