Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 78,574 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 223.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,574 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $10,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 33.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roblox alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist increased their price target on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

RBLX stock opened at $85.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.08. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. The company’s revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $161,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $4,858,620.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,200.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 680,923 shares of company stock worth $64,315,748 in the last 90 days.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.