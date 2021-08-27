Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,645 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 40,201 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 72.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 427.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $67.43 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.37.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank downgraded EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.10.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

