Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 10,484 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 69.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,484 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $10,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Generac by 345.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,083,000 after buying an additional 1,141,471 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 41.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,082,000 after buying an additional 334,177 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,084,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,267,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 7.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 661,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,681,000 after buying an additional 48,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Generac by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 627,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,573,000 after buying an additional 52,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,359,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total value of $1,655,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,077,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,093 shares of company stock worth $10,529,840. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $427.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.34 and a 12-month high of $457.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $418.24.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GNRC. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.19.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

