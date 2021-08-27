Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 152,817 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,817 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.45% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $10,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $240,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $485,000. 38.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $17.96 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 25.13 and a quick ratio of 25.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.93.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 89.91% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $58.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arbor Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

