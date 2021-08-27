Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 16,445 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,445 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.26% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $10,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XT. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000.

Shares of NASDAQ XT opened at $65.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.77. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $65.56.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

