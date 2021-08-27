Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 40,201 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,645 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,201 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,216 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 227,555 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 340,948 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $24,727,000 after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 262.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 34,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $9,509,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EOG opened at $67.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.37. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $87.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

