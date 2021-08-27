Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 4,053 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $10,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,969,134.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,424 shares of company stock worth $8,156,362 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TROW. raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $218.54 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.58 and a 52 week high of $220.90. The company has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.46.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

