Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 56,829 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,829 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $10,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPHD. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

SPHD stock opened at $43.77 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $46.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.96.

