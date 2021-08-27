Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,686 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.96% of ProShares Online Retail ETF worth $10,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of ONLN opened at $69.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.10. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.36 and a fifty-two week high of $93.45.

