Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 598,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,817 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.45% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $10,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 34.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 819,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after purchasing an additional 211,434 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 132.2% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 34,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 17.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 314,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 46,127 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 267,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $11,901,000. Institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

ABR opened at $17.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.93. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 25.13, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.01.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $58.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.27 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 89.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

