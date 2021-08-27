Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 381,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $10,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTA opened at $29.26 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $30.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.08 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.24.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

HTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

