Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $10,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total transaction of $1,507,425.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,713,516.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 511,948 shares of company stock valued at $163,492,967 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL opened at $336.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $322.93. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.23 and a fifty-two week high of $340.25.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. Evercore ISI increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.35.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

