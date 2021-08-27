Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,050 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.54% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 318.6% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,716,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,431 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,807,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,683,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,646,000 after purchasing an additional 615,324 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,662,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,734,000 after purchasing an additional 450,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,158,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,224,000 after purchasing an additional 281,832 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $21.69 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.72.

