Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,498 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.46% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $10,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 122.2% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 26,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 14,755 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 603,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,927,000 after acquiring an additional 58,270 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 41.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares US Financials ETF stock opened at $84.40 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $54.26 and a 52-week high of $85.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.27.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

