Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $10,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSM. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 7.9% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period.

BATS CSM opened at $103.69 on Friday. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a one year low of $57.15 and a one year high of $71.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.94.

