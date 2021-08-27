Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 223.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,574 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $10,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $4,858,620.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,200.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total transaction of $36,078,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 680,923 shares of company stock valued at $64,315,748.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $85.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.08. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

