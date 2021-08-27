Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,580 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.59% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $10,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 175,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 300.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 108,558 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 120,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 99,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,428,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $109.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.61. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $74.34 and a 12 month high of $112.17.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

